Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $446,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

