Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $469,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

