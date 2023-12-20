Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

