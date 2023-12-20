Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $627,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWCO opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

