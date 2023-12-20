Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.40 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

