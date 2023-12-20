Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

