Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPIP stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

