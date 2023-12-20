Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

