Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 32,147 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

