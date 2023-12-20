Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,502 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

