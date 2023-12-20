Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

