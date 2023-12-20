Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

