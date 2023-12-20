Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 718 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 33.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

