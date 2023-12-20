Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 813 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

