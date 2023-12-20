Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $283,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEI opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.