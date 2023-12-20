Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.11% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,438,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

