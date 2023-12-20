Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

