Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.