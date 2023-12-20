Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,109 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 215.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

