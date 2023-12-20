Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,194 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bancorp worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.53. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

