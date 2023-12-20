Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

