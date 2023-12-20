Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 676,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after buying an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock valued at $366,397. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

