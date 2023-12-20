Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Transcat worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Transcat by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $920.62 million, a PE ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transcat

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $100,228.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,007.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $543,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.