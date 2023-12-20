Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

