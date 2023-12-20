Lincoln Capital LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

