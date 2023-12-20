Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $235.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

