LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $251.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LPLA

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after buying an additional 250,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.13 and a 200-day moving average of $225.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.