Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
LCID stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $17.81.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
