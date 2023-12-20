LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

