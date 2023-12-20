M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $128.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $128.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $16,311,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

