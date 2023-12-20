Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 634.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 80,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.