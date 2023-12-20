Marc Stapley Sells 16,250 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

