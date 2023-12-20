Marotta Asset Management Acquires 85 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 765.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 178,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 157,912 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

