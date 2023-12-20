Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,133 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

