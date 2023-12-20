Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

