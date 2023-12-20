Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
