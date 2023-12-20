Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

MA opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $426.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.18 and a 200-day moving average of $396.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

