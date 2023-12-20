Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $11.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAXN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

