MBL Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

