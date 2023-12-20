MBL Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $10,360,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.