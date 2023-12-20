McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Has $28.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 11.2% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

