McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

