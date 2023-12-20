MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

