Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

