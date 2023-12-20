Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

