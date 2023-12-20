Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

