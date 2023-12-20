Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $174.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.