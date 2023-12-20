Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $353.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.30. The company has a market capitalization of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

