Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.87

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $11.28. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1,006 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Trading Down 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,594,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,938,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,676,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.