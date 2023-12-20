Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

MU opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

