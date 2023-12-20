Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.93, but opened at $27.37. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 525,096 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIRM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

